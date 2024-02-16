Riverside County Fair & National Date Fest Starts Today

This year was the first year that the crews behind the scenes had a full year to prepare and set up for the annual festival. The CEO of the festival told me they’ve put over 2 and a half million dollars of funding into the grounds just in this past year. Repainting stages, adding new decorations, hosting more vendors, and much more. The 10 day festival runs through this weekend, closing its doors for the year on the 25th of this month. For more information on the festival go to www.datefest.org.