Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Friday February 16, 2024
Your SoCal ‘Friday Morning’ Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will be under filtered sunshine this afternoon with slightly above normal temperatures in the middle-70s. The weekend looks really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle-to-upper 70s. As far as our next chance of rain, the Valley could see a few light showers between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 16, 2024
