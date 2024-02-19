News
Residents Invited To Share Input On Palm Springs Parks & Rec System
Also later this week, residents are invited to share their input on the future of the Palm Springs Parks and Recreation system. This is the first in a series of workshops with the hopes of making the Parks and Recreation system more accessible and sustainable. The workshop is this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Palm Springs Pavilion. If you can’t make it, there are more workshops and community engagement sessions planned over the next several months.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 19, 2024
