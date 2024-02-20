News
The Prestige Hosts 24th Annual Collegiate Golf Tournament
And every year its not just fans that the tournament brings in from all over the country, it brings in amateurs from coast to coast. Inviting golf teams and players from schools like Pepperdine University, to Texas Tech, to Princeton. But it wasn’t always at the world reknown PGA West, the tournament initially started off at Desert Willow in Palm Desert, shortly before the tournament officials had the opportunity to move locations.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 20, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...