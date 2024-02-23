News
Desert Pet Walk At Demuth Park This Saturday
The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is excited to launch its newest event tomorrow, Desert Pet Walk, on Saturday, February 24th. You can join the walk between 9am and noon. You, your family and friends, and your pets are invited to walk with shelter staff, volunteers and other community members. This neighborhood walk takes place in the Demuth Park area of Palm Springs. Even if you don’t have a dog you are invited to join the walk.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 23, 2024
