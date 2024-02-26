Desert Living Now – Jason Shurka

Desert Living Now
Many of us are on a quest for fulfillment and healing. Our next guest left his career in commercial real estate to do just that and help others along the way. Joining us now is Jason Shurka, founder of a nonprofit organization called Unifyd Healing. He’s opened 400 centers in 50 countries around the world in less than two years. Using this new type of modality that promotes a healthier mind and body.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 26, 2024
