SoCal Weather Briefing Friday March 1, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! After a sunny and breezy Friday, on-shore winds will really begin to accelerate the next two-days. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley along with a High Wind Warning for the San Gorgonio Pass. Aside from the wind, there remains the chance of showers over Southern California this Saturday and Sunday. Aside from a few sprinkles this weekend on the very West end of the Valley, the heaviest precipitation will fall from the Banning Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for area mountains above 6,500.