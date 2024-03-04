Local & Community
Citi Taste Of Tennis Returns To Indian Wells
The annual Citi Taste of Tennis event took place tonight, with everything from live music, food from top local chefs, and top athletes competing at this year’s BNP Paribas Open. This is just one of five Citi Taste of Tennis events throughout the world, with the goal of increasing awareness and appreciation for professional tennis players, local chefs, and restaurants.
By: Tiani Jadulang
March 4, 2024
