Palm Springs Library Seeks Input On Renovations
The library will begin sending out surveys in English and Spanish beginning Wednesday both online and in paper. The survey and the public meetings, which will begin Thursday, are aimed at seeking input on the community’s needs and wants in terms of renovations. The public can pick up these surveys at the library, city hall, and community centers across the city from now until April 12th.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 18, 2024
