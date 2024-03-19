News
Desert Healthcare District Seeks Community Input
Another public meeting to be aware of. Tonight at 6pm the Desert Healthcare District hosted a meeting at the Boys & Girls Club in Mecca. These meetings seek public feedback on tenet’s proposed Desert Regional Medical Center lease. The plan is to determine a path forward on the lease proposal. The next meeting will be held on April 2nd at the Cathedral City Senior Center at 6pm.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 19, 2024
