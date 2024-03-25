News
Indian Wells Receives Grant To Help Flood Channel
Indian Wells recently received a $5 million dollar grant to bolster flood protections along the Whitewater channel. The funding will be used for a channel lining project long discussed by city officials. If done successfully, it could allow the city to further develop and expand along the riverbed, allowing for more homes and businesses. The final cost of the project is estimated to be around $20 million.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 25, 2024
