PSP Issues Travel Advisory, Expects Heavy Traffic
As people begin gearing up for Easter Travel, Palm Springs International Airport has some suggestions to beat the heavy traffic. The airport is preparing for significant increase in passengers and is advising travelers to arrive 2 hours prior to their departure time to ensure a stress free trip. Due to expected heavy parking demand they also recommend alternative travel such as ride share programs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 26, 2024
