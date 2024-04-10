News
Plaza Theatre Restoration Project Continues
Restoration work continues at the Plaza Theater in Palm Springs, and officials announced the discovery of some hidden design treasures dating back to the 1930’s. The centerpiece of the discoveries was the original decorative stencil work adoring the proscenium, dating back more than three decades to the Palm Springs Follies era. The leaders of the project say this will help them restore the theater to its original look.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 10, 2024
