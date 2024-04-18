News

Cathedral City High Named Distinguished School

Congratulations to Cathedral City High as the only school in the Valley this year to be honored with the moniker. Students and staff there celebrated their distinguished school designation today. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the school received $11,000 dollars to fund their celebration. The California Department of Education focuses on schools that demonstrate excellence and growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate.

By: Pristine Villarreal

April 18, 2024

