News
Marvyn’s Magic Theater with Vikki Vargas
As an only child in 1960’s Detroit, Jeff Hobson taught himself magic. It was an emotional escape. Les Arnold was on a parallel path. He was a magician who liked to build things. So he became a shop teacher, constructing props in his free time. Vikki Vargas investigates the magic both men have created over their captivating lives. This story was written and reported by Vikki Vargas.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 18, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...