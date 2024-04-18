Entertainment Report
Shakira Announces Second Show At Acrisure
During Coachella Weekend 1, Shakira announced her World Tour would be kicking off right here in the Valley at Acrisure Arena. The tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, will start at the arena on Nov. 2. If you’re worried about securing a ticket, the stakes just got lower, an additional performance has been announced the following day Nov. 3. Tickets are available Wednesday for the general public.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 18, 2024
