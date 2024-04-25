News
Celebrating Local Guide Dogs
In honor of International Guide Dogs Day yesterday, Guide Dogs of the Desert shared what it takes to raise their special animals and train them over an 18-month period. Many of their clients lost their sight at birth through an accident, or eye diseases. Acquiring a guide dog can be life-changing, allowing people to once again partake in everyday activties that many of us take for granted.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 25, 2024
