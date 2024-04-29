Entertainment Report
The Return Of Sunnyland’s Films In The Gardens Movie Series
Set designs take center stage in the return of Sunnyland’s Film in the Gardens Movie series. The series returns in May with a trio of screenings highlighting films with unique and imaginative set designs. Screened on three consecutive Fridays in May, the movies are Barbie, La La Land and Chicago. Films in the Gardens is presented in partnership with the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Check the Sunnylands website for more.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 29, 2024
