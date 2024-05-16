News
Affordable Housing To Come To The Desert
Lift To Rise and 75 community partners released their 2024-26 action plan to boost affordable housing in the Coachella Valley. This plan aims to continue progress toward reducing rent-burdened households by adding 10,000 new affordable units developed through extensive community outreach. The plan invites residents, developers, officials, and nonprofits to help create a healthier, more stable Coachella Valley.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 16, 2024
