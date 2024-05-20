News
‘Little Library’ Opens In Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Twin Palms neighborhood organization has unveiled a new little free library on Navajo Road. The library, is stocked with donated books, a collaborative effort involving the community, local officials, and students from the College of the Desert. The library aims to foster a love for reading and community engagement. Additionally, the organization has announced a $2,000 scholarship donation to the College of the Desert’s architecture and environmental design department and its students.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 20, 2024
