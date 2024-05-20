Vietnam Moving Wall Returns To Desert Hot Springs

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall first got its start in 1982 just a couple months after veteran John Devin made his way to Washington D.C. for the dedication of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Devin wanted to make the Wall an accessible place to visit for all veterans, building his own, which began touring the nation in 1984. The Moving Wall is a non-profit. They rely on volunteers like veteran Paul Chen to pack up and move the wall all over the country.