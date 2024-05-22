News
Open Fire Burning Suspended
The Riverside County Fire Chief is suspending open burning in Riverside County. The suspension will go into effect this Saturday and will prohibit all outdoor burning of landscape debris, including branches and leaves. Ag-burning will still be allowed as necessary throughout the Valley. Now is the time to clear dry brush and landscape around your property as we continue into the hottest time of the year.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 22, 2024
