Energy Firm To Axe Joshua Trees
A renewable energy firm is preparing to clear numerous protected Joshua Trees near a desert town for a vast solar endeavor, aiming to power 180,000 coastal homes. This 2,300-acre project has sparked outrage among neighboring residents. Clearing is scheduled to start on Monday, as per an unnamed source familar with the project. The company, Avantus claims the massive solar battery project will have environmental benefits that outweigh the destruction of the Joshua trees.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 31, 2024
