Largest UFO Conference Makes Its Way Back To The Desert
With over 70 guest speakers and thousands of attendees, experts at "Contact In The Desert" say this conference is a place to ask those unanswered questions. This weekend, the best researchers in the world are covering anything from UFO’s to UAP’s to paranormal and supernatural activity, proving that we are not alone. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 31, 2024
