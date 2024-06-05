CA, US & World
Locals Weigh In On PSP Master Plan Expansion Project
About 150 locals filled the Palm Springs Convention Center Tuesday night, all coming to the Palm Springs International Airport Master Plan Open House with questions and concerns. Many of them were answered but some residents are still uneasy with where the proposed project currently stands. If you missed the meeting and would like to submit feedback, click here.
By: Carmela Karcher
June 5, 2024
