“Beautifully Broken”, A Heartfelt Country Song That Resonates

It’s been said that with country music, the storytelling is as important as the melody. Singer and songwriter Brian Scott says he started working on his latest track right after the pandemic, and the lyrics were really personal for him. It turns out, the story of "Beautifully Broken" is resonating with everyone who hears it. This story was written and reported by David Reese.

By: Pristine Villarreal

June 7, 2024

