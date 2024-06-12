Dr. Carreon Foundation Holds Scholarship Banquet

Earlier Sunday, the Dr. Carreon Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Banquet took place in Coachella. They awarded 66 students in the area with college scholarships. The ceremony was held at Coachella Valley High School and celebrated the nearly 70 students with food and music, while hearing from guest speakes including Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. Money raised from the event will be applied to next year’s class of 2025 scholarships.