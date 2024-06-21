Desert Living Now – Niccolo Messina

Desert Living Now
On Tuesday’s Desert Living Now, we’re joined by the CEO of an independent movie studio who makes dreams come true for emerging filmmakers by fully financing the production of their movies and handling all areas of marketing and distribution. His company is sponsoring the Palm Springs Film Festival ShortFest. Coming up this month where he’ll be selecting a filmmakers movie project to finance and showcase on his popular Youtube channel.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 21, 2024
