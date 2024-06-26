Public Safety
PSPD Drones To Catch Red Light Runners
Police Chief Andy Mills says the department started using the drone last week as part of a new traffic enforcement initiative. When the drone was purchased back in 2022, there was no mention of it being used for traffic enforcement. But Chief Mills says using the drone to catch red-light runners is allowable under the departments official policy. The policy requires the agency to provide monthly accounting on how the drone is being used.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 26, 2024
