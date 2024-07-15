Business, Finance & Tech
Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Promises Millions of Deals
Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Promises Millions of Deals" class="fuel_embeded_code_962802"> Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event takes place tomorrow and Wednesday, offering millions of deals across electronics, kitchen appliances, apparel, and beauty products. Prime members can already access early deals. The event celebrates the value Amazon provides to its members year-round, with customers saving nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons last year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 15, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...