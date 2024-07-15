Business, Finance & Tech

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Promises Millions of Deals

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Promises Millions of Deals" class="fuel_embeded_code_962802"> Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event takes place tomorrow and Wednesday, offering millions of deals across electronics, kitchen appliances, apparel, and beauty products. Prime members can already access early deals. The event celebrates the value Amazon provides to its members year-round, with customers saving nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons last year.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 15, 2024

