Water Wise Wednesday

Coachella Valley Water District Offers Smart Irrigation Discounts in July

In celebration of Smart Irrigation Month, the Coachella Valley Water District, in partnership with the California Water Efficiency Partnership, is offering customers up to $190 off Rachio sprinkler systems. These smart systems, controllable via smartphone, aim to help residents manage their water usage and reduce high water bills. For more information, customers can visit the district’s website at cvwd.org/rebates.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 18, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...