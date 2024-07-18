Water Wise Wednesday
Coachella Valley Water District Offers Smart Irrigation Discounts in July
In celebration of Smart Irrigation Month, the Coachella Valley Water District, in partnership with the California Water Efficiency Partnership, is offering customers up to $190 off Rachio sprinkler systems. These smart systems, controllable via smartphone, aim to help residents manage their water usage and reduce high water bills. For more information, customers can visit the district’s website at cvwd.org/rebates.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 18, 2024
