Family Overcomes Fire Tragedy to Compete in Soap Box Derby
Despite losing their home in a fire, 12-year-old Keegan and his family competed in the Soap Box Derby tournament this weekend. Rescued from the basement by a family friend, Keegan’s determination and the overwhelming support from their community and derby family brought them to the race. Though the outcomes weren’t ideal, the family’s togetherness and Keegan’s triumphant finish made them feel like true winners.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 21, 2024
