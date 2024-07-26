Breaking News
Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments
Governor Gavin Newsom's new executive order mandates state officials to remove homeless encampments, delegating decision-making to local authorities. The order, following a Supreme Court ruling, aims to address public health and safety concerns. While local officials, including those in Palm Springs, prepare for implementation, challenges like shelter capacity remain. The directive includes provisions for advanced notice and resource connection for unhoused individuals.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
