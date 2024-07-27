CA, US & World

Palm Springs Council Votes to Relocate Forever Marilyn Statue

The Palm Springs City Council has decided to move the Forever Marilyn statue from its current location on Museum Way to the Palm Springs Downtown Park. This decision, made during a closed-door session, is expected to be finalized within the next 30 days. The Committee to Relocate the Marilyn Statue expressed support for the move and hopes to resolve remaining issues with the city without further litigation.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 27, 2024

