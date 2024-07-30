Weather
Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures Ahead for Coachella Valley
Enjoy clear skies and warm temperatures in the Coachella Valley today, with highs around 110 degrees. Winds will pick up later, potentially affecting air quality. Expect increasing humidity and higher temperatures as monsoonal moisture moves in starting Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2024
Coachella Valleyclear skieswarm temperaturesair qualitywindsmonsoonal moisturethunderstormsweekend forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...