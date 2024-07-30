CA, US & World
US National Debt Surpasses $35 Trillion, Setting Record High
The US national debt hit a record $35 trillion, outpacing economists' predictions. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently stated that the debt is reasonable given the economy's size. Rising costs of federal programs and lack of budget cuts contribute to the increasing debt.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2024
