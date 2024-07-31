CA, US & World
Riverside County Adopts Rancho Ordinance, Embracing Cultural Heritage and Community Traditions
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopts the Rancho ordinance, permitting outdoor events at Ranchos in the Coachella Valley under specific conditions. This landmark decision honors the cultural and historical traditions of the Latino community, balancing agricultural use with community celebrations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
