News
Smoke from Nixon Fire Returns to Coachella Valley as Blaze Continues to Rage
The Nixon fire has burned over 4,500 acres and remains 0% contained. Located 45 miles southwest of Palm Springs, the fire broke out yesterday afternoon, destroying at least one structure and prompting evacuation orders for hundreds of residents.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
Nixon fireCoachella ValleyPalm SpringsAguangaHighway 371wildfireevacuation ordersstructure destroyed0% containedfire update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...