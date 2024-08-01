Arts, Entertainment & Lifestyle

Seth Meyers to Debut First HBO Comedy Special This Fall

Comedian Seth Meyers, known for his work on SNL and hosting NBC's "Late Night," is set to debut his first HBO stand-up comedy special this fall. The show, taped before a live audience in Chicago, will also be available for streaming on Max. Meyers previously earned an Emmy nomination for his 2019 Netflix special.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 1, 2024

