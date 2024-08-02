PS Unwrapped
Artists Of All Kinds!
Today’s Episode is all about local artists here in the Coachella Valley! We talk to musicians TK and Whitney Lyman. They’re both kind enough to give us performances! We then take to the streets to take in all of the local art installations in Palm Springs and chat with the artists behind them. We even have time for reporter Kamari to take a tennis lesson at PNB Paribas.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
