PS Unwrapped
Entertainment In The Valley!
Palm Springs Cultural center talks to us about their event featuring the quirky genre of screwball comedy films. There’s plenty more entertainment in the valley as CV Repertory theatre is putting on "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and the Mccallum Theatre has a brand new lineup for their upcoming season. Fallen Soldier Hunter Lopez is honored with Hunter Lopez Golf Challenge.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
