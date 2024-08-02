PS Unwrapped

High Flying Father's Day!

It’s Father’s Day and Chloe takes her dad to the Palm Springs Air museum where he gets a high flying adventure up in a vintage aircraft. Kimber takes us on a staycation at the wonderful boutique hotel, Fleur Noir. College of the Desert Professor Wendy Ansley gives a workout with some yoga. Finally, we check in with artist Karen Barone and tour her studio full of colorful and creative pieces.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 2, 2024

