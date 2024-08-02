PS Unwrapped
Treat Your Mom On Her Day!
It’s almost mother’s day and Chloe searches for the best way to celebrate as a new mom. Maison Euphoria gives us a luxury picnic in the park. We explore the four women owned businesses at Las Hadas. Stopping by Village Fest we have to grab a bite at Julian’s Food while we shop. Finally, out in Desert Hot Springs we get a sneak peek at the performances over at the Desert Hot Springs Green Room Theatre Company.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
