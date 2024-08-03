CA, US & World
Nixon Fire Continues to Burn in Aguanga, Electrical Panel Identified as Cause
The Nixon Fire in Aguanga, which has been burning since Monday near Highway 371, has now consumed over 5,200 acres and is 21% contained. CAL Fire investigators have determined that the fire was caused by a privately owned electrical panel. So far, four structures have been destroyed, and nearly 1,800 remain threatened.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 3, 2024
Nixon FireAguangaCAL Fireelectrical panelHighway 371containmentthreatened structures.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...