CA, US & World

Nixon Fire Continues to Burn in Aguanga, Electrical Panel Identified as Cause

The Nixon Fire in Aguanga, which has been burning since Monday near Highway 371, has now consumed over 5,200 acres and is 21% contained. CAL Fire investigators have determined that the fire was caused by a privately owned electrical panel. So far, four structures have been destroyed, and nearly 1,800 remain threatened.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 3, 2024

Nixon FireAguangaCAL Fireelectrical panelHighway 371containmentthreatened structures.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...