Desert Health Care District Holds Special Meeting on $1 Billion Lease Purchase
The Desert Health Care District is convening a special board meeting today to discuss a lease purchase agreement involving Desert Regional. Members are expected to draft a ballot initiative for the November election, with an August 9th deadline for submission. If approved, a campaign will be launched to inform voters ahead of the November 5th election. The lease agreement represents an investment of nearly $1 billion.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
