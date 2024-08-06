Weather
Excessive Heat Warning Continues in the Coachella Valley
The Coachella Valley is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching a high of 114 degrees today. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Tuesday, potentially extending into the week. Humidity is expected to rise, bringing muggy conditions and a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above triple digits, making it important for residents to stay hydrated and take precautions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
