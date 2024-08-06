Local & Community
Police Seek Public's Help After Elderly Man Attacked in Palm Springs
Palm Springs police are searching for multiple suspects after an elderly man was attacked and left hospitalized. The incident occurred on the corner of South Riverside Drive and Camino Real. The victim was found with facial and head trauma. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, described as four Hispanic males. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any information to the Palm Springs Police Department.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
