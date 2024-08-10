News

Smokey Bear Celebrates 80 Years of Fire Prevention

Smokey Bear, the iconic mascot for wildfire prevention, is celebrating his 80th birthday. Originally launched with the message "Care will prevent nine out of 10 forest fires," Smokey's motto has since evolved to the familiar "Only you can prevent wildfires." Celebrations are ongoing throughout the year to honor Smokey's enduring legacy in promoting fire safety and prevention.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 10, 2024

