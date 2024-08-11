Weather
Catch the Perseids: Your Ultimate Guide to Meteor Shower Magic! Also a look at your 7-Day Forecast!
For the best viewing experience, head to a dark location like Joshua Tree after midnight and look eastward towards the constellation Perseus or the distinctive W-shaped Cassiopeia. Enjoy clear skies captured live from our Walter Clark camera. This week’s weather will feature high temperatures and partly cloudy skies, with a chance of mountain thunderstorms on Monday. Temperatures will remain high and humidity will fluctuate, but overall conditions should be favorable for stargazing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 11, 2024
