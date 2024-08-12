CA, US & World
Catch the Perseid Meteor Shower Tonight: Check Joshua Tree Park Road Closures
: The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight, offering a spectacular view. If you're heading to Joshua Tree National Park, check for road closures due to expected heavy traffic. Last year's event caused traffic jams and park issues, so be prepared and visit the park's website for updates.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 12, 2024
